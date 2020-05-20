HiFly takes Chinese medical equipment to Dominican Republic

Portuguese charter airline HiFly has transported personal protective equipment for use in countering Covid-19 from China to the Dominican Republic, the Simple Flying website reports.

The website says a HiFly Airbus A380 left Beja in southern Portugal on Thursday to the northern Chinese city of Tianjin to pick up the shipment, which it took to the capital of the Dominican Republic, Santo Domingo, before flying back to Beja on Monday.

The report says the aircraft was in the air for almost 34 hours of the four days it took to complete the wet lease mission.

The stop in the Dominican Republic was the first by an A380, the largest type of passenger plane in the world, Simple Flying says.