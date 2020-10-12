Hengye Electronics to make electricity meters in Angola

Ground in Angola has been broken for a factory where Hengye Electronics Industry Co. Ltd of China will make electricity and water meters, Expansão reports.

The Angolan newspaper says Angolan Minister of Energy and Water João Baptista Borges attended the ground-breaking ceremony.

The report says Hengye Electronics is investing over US$20 million in the factory. It says the factory will occupy a site of about 15,000 square metres on the outskirts of Luanda, and employ about 350 workers when it opens next March.

A written statement issued by the developer of the Luanda-Bengo Special Economic Zone says the factory could make over 319,000 single-phase meters and about 20,000 three-phase meters a year for use in Angola, the report says.

The developer says the meters will allow for payment in advance, giving Angolans full control of how much they spend on electricity and so making life easier for them, Expansão says.