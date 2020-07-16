Hengqin to have office for intl collaboration by prosecutors

The authorities in the southern Chinese province of Guangdong intend to set up on the island of Hengqin, which abuts Macao, an office for collaboration by prosecutors in China and the Portuguese-speaking world, the Nanfang Daily reports.

The newspaper quotes the senior prosecutor on the island, Zhou Liren, as saying the office will better protect Chinese companies that invest in lusophone countries.

The report says the office will give legal assistance, prosecute transnational crime, settle cross-border disputes and train prosecutors from lusophone countries.

A committee has begun planning the office and compiling a report on improving cooperation by prosecutors in different jurisdictions, the Nanfang Daily quotes Mr Zhou as saying.