Hengqin lawyers help Chinese investors in lusophone world

The ZLF law firm on the mainland Chinese island of Hengqin, next to Macao, has been helping Chinese investors in the Portuguese-speaking world solve legal problems, Lusa reports.

A report carried by the Portuguese news agency last Sunday quotes ZLF Director Chen Yi as saying their favourite place to invest is Brazil.

Ms Chen said ZLF and a network of lusophone law firms solved a dozen such problems a year, on average.

She said her firm also advised on cross-border business finance, real estate, construction and infrastructure, intellectual property rights, insurance, immigration, and cross-border dispute resolution.

Law firms Zhong Yin of mainland China, Lektou of Macao and Fongs of Hong Kong got together to found ZLF in 2016, Lusa says.