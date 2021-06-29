Hebei Foreign Studies University honours Cabo Verdean envoy

Hebei Foreign Studies University in the northern Chinese city of Shijiazhuang has awarded Cabo Verdean Ambassador to China Tânia Romualdo the title of “distinguished professor”, Lusa reports.

The Portuguese news agency, citing a written statement issued by the university, says the honour was conferred on Ms Romualdo when she visited its campus last week.

The statement quotes Ms Romualdo as promising to spur cooperation by the university and universities in her own country in matters of education and culture.

The report says Ms Romualdo attended a cultural gala put on by the Hebei Foreign Studies University School of Music to mark 45 years since the establishment of Sino-Cabo Verdean diplomatic relations.

The ambassador gave a lecture on Sino-Cabo Verdean relations to an audience of 400, and met teachers and students of Portuguese, Lusa says.