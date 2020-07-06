Heat of Chinese language contest held in São Tomé e Príncipe

The branch of the Confucius Institute in São Tomé e Príncipe has held the São Toméan heat of the 19th Chinese Bridge, an annual competition among students of Chinese language and culture around the world, the Chinese Embassy in São Tomé says.

The embassy issued a written statement saying six middle-school pupils and four University of São Tomé e Príncipe (USTP) students competed in the heat.

The embassy says the contestants displayed their prowess in singing in Chinese, in the martial art of Tai Chi, in paper cutting, in calligraphy, and in answering questions about Chinese culture and history.

By learning Chinese, São Toméans can open doors to advancement in their careers, the statement quotes Chinese Ambassador to São Tomé e Príncipe Wang Wei as saying.

USRT will fully support the development of the São Toméan branch of the Confucius Institute, the Chinese Embassy in São Tomé quotes USRT Dean Peregrino da Costa as saying.