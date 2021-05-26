Heat of Chinese language competition to be held in Angola

The branch of the Confucius Institute at Agostinho Neto University in Angola says it is holding the Angolan heat of the Chinese Bridge, an annual contest among students of Chinese language and culture around the world.

Angolan university students aged up to 30 have until June 8 to submit a video lasting up to five minutes that shows their proficiency in Chinese, the branch says in a social media announcement posted on Monday.

The announcement says contestants that make it to the last stage of the heat on June 30 must give a speech on the competition motto, “One world, one family”, and answer questions about Chinese culture and history.

The contestants must also display prowess in singing in Chinese, in playing a Chinese musical instrument, in a Chinese martial art, or in Chinese calligraphy or painting, the announcement says.

The winner of the heat will receive a prize of 300,000 kwanza (US$470) and the chance to represent Angola in the 20th Chinese Bridge world final, the Agostinho Neto University branch of the Confucius Institute says.