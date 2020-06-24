Heads of Cabo Verdean sea-focussed college to be named soon

The Cabo Verdean cabinet will soon appoint the heads of the Universidade Técnica do Atlântico (UTA), a university set up in Cabo Verde six months ago to concentrate on sciences to do with the sea, Inforpress reports, quoting Maritime Economy Minister Paulo Veiga.

The Cabo Verdean state-run news agency quotes Mr Veiga as saying while visiting the UTA facilities on the island of São Vicente that the heads of the UTA Sea Institute and the UTA Sea School have already been appointed.

The university will be essential for the development of the Cabo Verdean maritime economy, and of the maritime special economic zone on and around São Vicente, Inforpress quotes Mr Veiga as saying on Monday.

In January Inforpress reported that the Chinese-backed plan for the zone envisaged a container terminal, a ship repair yard and a logistical facility for exports of fish in Saragaça, on the eastern tip of São Vicente.