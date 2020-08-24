Heads of Cabo Verdean economic zone to be appointed soon

Prime Minister Ulisses Correia Silva of Cabo Verde will soon appoint the heads of a special maritime economic zone on and around the Cabo Verdean island of São Vicente, which is backed by China, Inforpress reports.

The Cabo Verdean state-run news agency quotes Mr Correia e Silva as saying so at the formal assumption of office by the chiefs of the newly established sea institute and sea school on São Vicente, part of the Universidade Técnica do Atlântico, a college which focuses on sciences to do with the sea.

Mr Correia e Silva said the institute and school were essential for the development of the Cabo Verdean maritime economy, and of the special economic zone.

The next step is to attract private investors to help make Cabo Verde an internationally known place for obtaining maritime services, Inforpress quotes Mr Correia e Silva as saying.