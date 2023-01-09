Haval H6 GT lands in Brazil and will be launched in the first quarter

As announced by the Chinese automaker Great Wall Motors (GWM), the first batch with 41 units of the H6 GT landed in the port of Vitória (ES), on January 2nd. They will be part of the vehicle’s launch event, which takes place in the first quarter of the year, at the Autódromo José Carlos Pace, São Paulo.

The hybrid coupe crossover has a sporty design, accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in less than 5 seconds, and runs 170 km in electric mode.

Other batches of Haval H6 Premium (SUV) and Haval H6 GT (coupe SUV) are scheduled to arrive later this month. They will be sold on pre-sale in the first quarter, with their arrival on the market during the inauguration of GWM Brazil’s 50 points of sale and services, which will be throughout the first semester.

(Source: Garagem 360)