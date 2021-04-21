Hainan set to work with Macao to engage with lusophone world

The authorities in the southern Chinese province of Hainan look forward to cooperating more closely with their counterparts in Macao to increase mutual engagement by the island province and the Portuguese-speaking world, the Macao SAR Government says, citing Communist Party of China Hainan Provincial Committee Secretary Shen Xiaoming.

The government issued a written statement quoting Mr Shen as saying so to Macao Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng and other Macao officials when they met in the Hainan city of Boao.

The statement quotes Mr Ho as speaking of huge potential for cooperation by Hainan and Macao in tourism, education, and science and technology.

The meeting discussed trade and other economic matters, including financial services and the Chinese traditional medicine business, the Macao SAR Government says.

Mr Ho was in Hainan for the opening of the four-day Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2021, according to the official statement.