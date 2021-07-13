Hainan reaches out to Portugal for trade and investment

The authorities in the southern Chinese province of Hainan have held a meeting online to inform Portuguese companies about the free trade policy in the province, the biggest special economic zone in China, and opportunities to invest there, the Hainan Daily reports.

The government-run newspaper says the Hainan Provincial Bureau of International Economic Development held the meeting last week.

The report quotes Portuguese Trade and Investment Agency President Luís Castro Henriques as saying Portuguese companies can meet demand among Chinese for wine, luxuries, furniture, building materials and other products.

Representatives of the Portuguese agency and the Hainan bureau signed an agreement to facilitate trade.

The meeting brought together enterprises in Portugal and Hainan looking for opportunities to do business, the Hainan Daily quotes Chinese Ambassador to Portugal Zhao Bentong as saying.