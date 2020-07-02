Hainan, Chinese business groups to spur Sino-European trade

The International Economic Development Bureau of the southern Chinese province of Hainan and six groups representing Chinese businesses operating in Europe have agreed on Tuesday to cooperate in promoting Sino-European economic engagement, the Hainan Daily reports.

The Hainan government-run newspaper says the agreement provides for the exchange of information and the holding of events meant to promote trade between China and Europe and investment in each other that goes through the Hainan free trade port, which was established last month.

The report says the groups representing Chinese businesses operating in Europe are the Association of Chinese Enterprises in Portugal, and the Chinese chambers of commerce and industry in Britain, Denmark, France, Germany and Russia.

The groups have undertaken to urge European companies to attend the first China International Consumer Products Expo, to be held in the provincial capital, Haikou, the Hainan Daily says.