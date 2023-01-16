GWM representatives meet with the president of UGT

In the afternoon of the 10th of January, Ricardo Patah, president of the General Union of Workers (UGT) and the Union of Commerce Workers of São Paulo (SECSP) received a visit from Ricardo Bastos, director of institutional relations at Great Wall Motor Brasil LTDA (GWM).

The Chinese automaker that, will have a factory in Brazil from in 2024, to assemble 100,000 cars per year of the Haval H6 model, an SUV that is considered top of the line in the Asian country. At the initial operation, the units will be of mixed assembly, with Chinese and Brazilian components.

Ricardo Bastos revealed that GWM’s objective is to start opening 150 of its own dealerships from March 2023, in addition to several partner dealerships for the sale of the Haval H6.

Ricardo Bastos was accompanied by Priscilla Mussatto and Gabriel Perucci, respectively, the company’s lawyer and manager.

(Source: Mundo Sindical)