GWM offers a car delivery service in Brazil in 2023

The Chinese automaker Great Wall Motors (GWM) thought of offering a delivery service that delivers cars to buyers’ homes. The novelty begins to work in the second quarter of 2023 and is valid anywhere in the country. That is, in addition to handling internet sales, GWM will have to deliver in over 5,500 municipalities.

To reinforce consumer confidence, the brand will also offer test drives in structures set up in public spaces such as shopping centers. The manufacturer also promises that the owner will not need to travel to carry out periodic inspections and maintenance. The company will pick up and return the finished vehicle at the customer’s address.

GWM has been in the country since January 2022 and plans to invest 10 billion reais. In the first half of next year, 46 company dealerships and 30 vehicle and spare parts distribution centers will be inaugurated.