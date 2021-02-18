Guinéan president, Chinese envoy discuss closer cooperation

President Umaro Sissoco Embaló of Guinea-Bissau and Chinese Ambassador to Guinea-Bissau Guo Ce met last week to discuss closer Sino-Guinéan cooperation, notably in countering the COVID-19 pandemic and in building infrastructure.

A written statement issued by the Chinese embassy in Bissau quotes Mr Embaló as thanking China for helping his country develop economically and socially.

The statement quotes Mr Guo as saying China considers the Sino-Guinéan relationship to be of great importance, and that his country is willing to collaborate more with Guinea-Bissau and other parties to strengthen that relationship.