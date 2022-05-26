Guinean footballer signs for Qingdao Youth Island

Valdu Té, 24 years old, a native of Guinea-Bissau who had played for the team in the Premier League (with 12 official matches and one goal), completed his final stage of training at Vitória Futebol Clube and will continue his career in China League One with Qingdao Youth Island.

The powerful center forward (of 1.88 meters), who was loaned by Vitória Futebol Clube to Club Deportivo Mafra, Olímpico do Montijo, and Arouca. Afterward, without the contractual tie with Vitória F.C., he represented Amora F.C. and later continues his career in Asia where he represented the Japanese club FC Imabari in the J2 League in 2022, with a record of five goals in 17 matches.

Valdu Té’s contract with Qingdao Youth Island is valid until January 31, 2023.