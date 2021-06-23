Guinea-Bissau to start using Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine

Guinea-Bissau will soon begin inoculating its people against COVID-19 with a vaccine supplied by Sinopharm Group Co. Ltd of China, Lusa reports, quoting the African country’s High Commission for COVID-19 secretary Plácido Cardoso.

The Portuguese news agency says neighbouring Senegal presented Guinea-Bissau with 10,000 doses of the Sinopharm vaccine in February, and that some were given last week to Chinese living in Guinea-Bissau.

Guinea-Bissau asked China for help about a week ago, and Mr Cardoso hopes soon to receive confirmation that his country will get more doses of the Sinopharm vaccine, Lusa quotes him as saying on Monday.

This month Lusa reported that people in the African lusophone countries of Angola, Cabo Verde and Mozambique had received the Sinopharm vaccine.