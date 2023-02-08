Guinea-Bissau receives 1,000 tons of food aid from China

China will send 1,000 tons of food aid to Guinea-Bissau, which is due to arrive at the port of the Guinean capital in the next ten days, the Chinese ambassador to the African country, Guo Che, announced on the 3rd of February.

According to a statement from the Chinese embassy in Guinea-Bissau, the diplomat said he hoped that this support would help to solve the food security problems which Guinea-Bissau is facing.

Guo Ce’s statements came after a meeting on the 2nd of February with the president of the People’s National Assembly of Guinea-Bissau, Cipriano Cassamá, which mainly addressed the rehabilitation work of the Colinas do Boé palace, the headquarter of parliament.

The Chinese diplomat said that the rehabilitation will give members of parliament a better working environment and help the parliament to better carry out its duties, and also hoped that the legislative elections scheduled for the 4th of June will take place normally.

