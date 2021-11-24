Guinea-Bissau, China in accord on Belt and Road initiative

China and Guinea-Bissau have struck agreement on pursuing the Chinese Belt and Road initiative, CCTV reports.

Chinese Ambassador to Guinea-Bissau Guo Ce and Guinean Foreign Minister Suzi Carla Barbosa signed the agreement on Monday, the Chinese state-run television broadcaster says.

Separately, Mr Guo’s embassy issued a written statement quoting Ms Barbosa as saying at the signing that her country hopes the Belt and Road initiative will lead to new opportunities for Sino-Guinean cooperation in infrastructure, farming, fisheries, education and healthcare.

The statement quotes Mr Guo as saying the initiative transcends boundaries between places, stages of development, and cultures.

By last month China had 206 Belt and Road agreements with 140 countries and 32 international organisations, the Chinese Embassy in Bissau says.