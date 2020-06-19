Guiné-Bissau makes António Serifo its ambassador in Beijing

President Umaro Sissoco Embaló of Guiné-Bissau has appointed António Serifo Embaló as the Guinéan Ambassador to China, replacing Malam Sambu, O Democrata reports, citing a presidential order.

The Guinéan newspaper says Mr Serifo Embaló is a member of the legislature belonging to the Social Renovation Party, the third-largest in the chamber, and was a minister in several governments.

The report says Mr Serifo Embaló is 57 years old and has a tourism-related degree awarded by a Bulgarian university.

His predecessor, Mr Sambu, belongs to the same party, the report says.

Mr Sambu represented Guiné-Bissau in Beijing for a decade before taking the fisheries portfolio in the Guinéan government, O Democrata says.