Guangzhou fair to show products of Portuguese-speaking world

The Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, or IPIM, says products of Portuguese-speaking parts of the world will be on show at the next Macao-Guangzhou Products Fair.

IPIM announced in writing that the institute and the Guangzhou Municipal Commission of Commerce will jointly hold the fair at the Poly World Trade Centre in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou from January 7 to 9.

The institute says products made in Macao, goods bearing Macao brands and imports handled by agents in Macao will be exhibited, with the emphasis on products from lusophone countries.

On display will be souvenirs, the products of cultural or creative enterprises, especially those run by young entrepreneurs; clothes; food and wine; household goods; and other consumer products, the institute says.

Arrangements will be made at the fair to match buyers and sellers, and for networking among Macao and Guangzhou enterprises, IPIM says.