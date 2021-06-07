Guangzhou event hears about wines from lusophone countries

Representatives of 20 companies in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area attended a seminar about wines made in Portuguese-speaking parts of the world, the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, or IPIM, says.

The seminar, at the IPIM office in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou, heard about wines sold by five distributors in Macao, according to a written statement issued by the institute last Friday.

The statement quotes a director of Macao-owned maker of Portuguese wine Quinta da Marmeleira, whom it identified only as Ms Lao, as saying the event burnished the reputation in southern China of wines made in lusophone countries.

The seminar put members of the Guangdong Catering Services Industry Association in touch with more companies in Macao, IPIM says, citing a representative of the association, Huang Guiming.