Guangxi seeks Macao help to engage with lusophone countries

The Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region of southern China wishes to work with Macao to look into prospects for economic engagement with the Portuguese-speaking world, the Macao SAR Government says.

Guangxi Chairman Lan Tianli said so when he and Macao SAR Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng met in the southwestern Chinese city of Chengdu, according to a written statement issued by Mr Ho’s government last Friday.

Conversely, Macao can exploit the proximity of Guangxi to countries belonging to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations for the purpose of economic engagement with them, the statement quotes Mr Lan as saying.

It quotes Mr Ho as saying Macao and Guangxi should study more closely how to make the most of the function of Macao as a place where China and the Portuguese-speaking world can conduct business.

The Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone on Hengqin Island, which abuts Macao, would welcome involvement by Guangxi, the official statement quotes Mr Ho as saying.