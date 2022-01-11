Guangdong Hengjian unit to turn Angolan market into hospital

Angolan President João Lourenço has approved a contract given to China Hengjian International Angola Co. Ltd to convert the Gika market in the northern Angolan city of Cabinda into a public hospital, Novo Jornal says.

An official announcement says the contractor will be paid 1.2 billion kwanzas (US$2.18 million), the Angolan newspaper reported last Friday.

The report says the money will come from the Angolan Investment Bank Cabinda Investment Promotion Fund.

The purpose of the conversion to improve healthcare in Cabinda, Novo Jornal says.

China Hengjian International Angola is a subsidiary of Guangdong Hengjian Investment Holding Co. Ltd, which is owned by the government of the southern Chinese province of Guangdong.