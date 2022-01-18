Group of lusophone cities taking entries for literary prize

The association of capital cities in the Portuguese-speaking world, UCCLA, says it is accepting until February 6 entries for the prize it awards annually for the best unpublished new literature in the Portuguese language.

UCCLA announced in writing that the judges will be writers and academics from all parts of the Portuguese-speaking world.

The association says the judges will include a representative of the Macao SAR Cultural Affairs Bureau Department of Public Library Management; São Toméan literary researcher Inocência Mata, formerly a professor at the University of Macau; and Rui Lourido, head of the Observatório da China, a Portuguese think-tank.

The Lisbon city government is sponsoring the prize, the association says.

A Guerra e Paz of Portugal will publish the winning work, UCCLA says.

Macao was a founding member when UCCLA was formed in 1985, and the association now has 23 members in the lusophone world.