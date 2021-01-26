Ground broken for Chinese-funded highway in Guiné-Bissau

Guinéan President Umaro Sissoco Embaló ceremonially broke the ground for a Chinese-funded highway that will run 14 km from Bissau to Safim on Friday, Xinhua reports.

The Chinese government-run news agency quotes Guinéan Minister of Public Works Fidélis Forbs as saying construction will begin in March and take two years.

Mr Forbs said the highway would improve the lives of Guinéans, facilitating commerce between Bissau and the rest of the country.

The project is the result of broad Sino-Guinéan cooperation, Xinhua quotes Chinese Ambassador to Guiné-Bissau Guo Ce as saying at the groundbreaking ceremony.

Separately, the Portuguese news agency, Lusa, reports that China will contribute 13.6 million euros (about US$16.5 million) to cover the cost of building the highway.