Grid integration plan delivered for Mozambican power station

Coal miner Ncondezi Energy Ltd has delivered a study into how it will integrate the power station it plans to build in the northern province of Tete into Mozambique’s grid.

In a press release on Monday, Ncondezi Chief Executive Hanno Pengilly says the final version of the study submitted to the state-run electricity company in Mozambique identifies ways to reduce line costs and facilitate future expansion.

The statement quotes Mr Pengilly as saying talks with Electricidade de Moçambique EP on how much Ncondezi will charge have progressed positively. Ncondezi submitted an updated tariff proposal in March.

In January, Ncondezi said the government-run China Machinery Engineering Corp. was a partner in the project. The Tete power station is regarded by the governments of China and Mozambique as a key infrastructure project.