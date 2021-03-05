Gree to keep the air in São Paulo mall fresh and comfortable

Gree Electric Appliances Inc. of China has won the contract to heat, ventilate and air-condition the renovated Feira da Madrugada shopping centre in the southeastern Brazilian city of São Paulo, the ABI website reports.

Gree will begin by supplying three sets of centrifugal chillers, according to a report posted on the Chinese website on Wednesday.

The report says the six-storey shopping centre, containing 100,000 square metres of floor space, is the biggest in South America.

Gree has been gradually adding to its share of the market in Brazil, despite the fierce rivalry shown by its US competitors, the ABI website quotes an unidentified executive of the company as saying.

In December the contractor in charge of renovating the shopping centre, Teixeira Duarte SA of Portugal, said it would finish the job this year.