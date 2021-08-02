Gree to keep making superior aircons for Brazilian market

Gree Electric Appliances Inc. of China says it will keep developing high-quality air-conditioners for sale in Brazil.

The Gree subsidiary in Brazil held a videoconference last week about the advanced technology used in Gree air-conditioners and the enhancement of their energy efficiency, according to a written statement the company posted in social media last Thursday.

Gree says merchants and experts on high technology attended and discussed the prospects for the market for air-conditioners.

The videoconference marked 20 years since Gree opened its factory in the northern Brazilian city of Manaus, the company says.

Its air-conditioners have won a Brazilian award for saving energy or 15 years in a row, Gree says.