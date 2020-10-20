News

Gree Electric Appliances aiming to enter lusophone markets

20-10-2020
1 Min Read

Gree Electric Appliances Inc. Chairman Dong Mingzhu has said she wants to work with the Macao authorities to promote sales of the Chinese company’s products in the Portuguese-speaking world, the government of Macao says.

The government issued a written statement quoting Ms Dong saying so in a meeting in Macao with Macao Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng.

Separately, the China Business News website reports that Ms Dong was in town for the opening of Macau Gree (Sino-Lusophone) E-Commerce Co. Ltd, which will focus on lusophone markets.

In its own account of Ms Dong’s visit, a written statement issued by Gree Electric Appliances quotes her as saying at the opening ceremony that Macau Gree can help sell Macao products in mainland China and abroad.

