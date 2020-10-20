Gree Electric Appliances aiming to enter lusophone markets

Gree Electric Appliances Inc. Chairman Dong Mingzhu has said she wants to work with the Macao authorities to promote sales of the Chinese company’s products in the Portuguese-speaking world, the government of Macao says.

The government issued a written statement quoting Ms Dong saying so in a meeting in Macao with Macao Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng.

Separately, the China Business News website reports that Ms Dong was in town for the opening of Macau Gree (Sino-Lusophone) E-Commerce Co. Ltd, which will focus on lusophone markets.

In its own account of Ms Dong’s visit, a written statement issued by Gree Electric Appliances quotes her as saying at the opening ceremony that Macau Gree can help sell Macao products in mainland China and abroad.