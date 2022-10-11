Gree and SENAI establish joint laboratories

On the 7th of October, Gree Electric Appliances and Brazil’s National Industrial Learning Service (SENAI) inaugurated two joint laboratories in Rio de Janeiro. Currently, Gree already has four joint laboratories built in Brazil, sending more than 10,000 professionals annually to the local refrigeration market.

The two newly created laboratories feature Split, Window and Portable type domestic air conditioners as well as operating simulators, in addition to commercial equipments and control systems such as Floor-To-Top Inverter and Variable Refrigerant Flow (VRF). In addition, Gree’s training team also customized teaching materials and professional training courses for local institutions.

Gree entered the Brazilian market in 1998 and began building local factories in 2001. Today, Gree’s sales networks cover 27 Brazilian states and the Federal District, with more than 200 dealers and 1,600 after-sales service networks.