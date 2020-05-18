Greater role for Macao in international engagement envisaged

A new reference document says economic engagement by China and the Portuguese-speaking world can help develop the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, the People’s Daily reports.

The Chinese Communist Party newspaper says the document is the Sino-Lusophone Economic and Trade Cooperation Blue Book, published jointly by the Chinese Academy of International Trade and Economic Cooperation, and the Macao University of Science Technology Institute for Social and Cultural Research.

The document released last week calls for companies in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area to invest in lusophone countries.

Development of the area gives Macao a big opportunity to perform its function as a place where China and the Portuguese-speaking world can do business, the document says.

Macao can help promote the use of the renminbi in such business by doing more clearing and settlement in the currency, the People’s Daily quotes the document as saying.