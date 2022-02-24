Greater bilingualism in Macao the goal of business group

The International Lusophone Markets Business Association, or ACIML, offers Macao people instruction with a view to making them bilingual in Chinese and Portuguese, the Macao Daily says, citing ACIML Secretary-General Latonya Leong Wai Meng.

The newspaper quotes Ms Leong as saying her association also arranges internships for students, and hopes more opportunities would be made available for people to find jobs in companies that require bilingual employees.

The report says Ms Leong called for language training institutions to offer instruction in the Guangdong-Macao Intensive Cooperation Zone in Hengqin, to spur engagement among Mainland China, Macao and the Portuguese-speaking world.

She suggested that Portuguese courses widen their appeal by including modules that teach the specific forms of language used in the fields of business, culture and the arts, the Macao Daily says.