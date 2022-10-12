Great Wall registers Cool Dog SUV in Brazil

Cool Dog is made in China by Haval, Great Wall’s brand. The SUV has a 1.5 turbo engine and 4×4 traction. Great Wall has already registered in Brazil the industrial designs of the Cool Dog 4×4 SUV.

China’s Great Wall Motor will soon announce details of the start of its operation in Brazil, including its plans to open a network of dealerships and service points throughout the country. The schedule foresees the opening of stores by March 2023. After that, the automaker will start selling cars.

In addition to the Haval brand, with a wide range of SUVs, Great Wall will have the Poer line of pickups, as well as Tank brand luxury 4×4 SUVs. At first, the Chinese company will bring the cars from China via import. Then, in 2024, it will restart the machines of the Iracemápolis (SP) plant, which belonged to Mercedes-Benz.