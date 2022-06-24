Great Wall Motor will produce hybrid flexible fuel vehicles in Brazil

The Chinese car manufacturer, Great Wall Motors (GWM), will start producting in Brazil in March 2023 hybrid flexible fuel vehicles. These cars’ combustion engines may run on either ethanol or gasoline. The company is the third to use the technology, while Toyota was the first. Last week, the Caoa Chery group also announced the production of vehicles equipped with this system in Brazil.

When GWM first arrived in Brazil at the beginning of the year, it planned investments totaling roughly R$10 billion for facility modifications, construction of a network of electric vehicle charging stations, and local manufacture of batteries.

Next month, GWM will start selling the Haval 6, an SUV imported from China with hybrid and plug-in hybrid versions, which have a range of up to 200 km in electric mode.