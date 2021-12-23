GPHL Macao arm opens factory to serve lusophone markets

A subsidiary of Guangzhou Pharmaceutical Holdings Ltd (GPHL) of mainland China has opened a factory in Macao to make products for the practice of Chinese traditional medicine, Lusa reports.

The Portuguese news agency quotes GPHL President Li Chuyuan as saying at the opening last Friday that Portuguese-speaking parts of the world are among the main markets for the products the factory will make.

Angolan Consul-General in Macao Eduardo Velasco Galiano hopes GPHL and the Angolan Ministry of Health will agree to invest in a factory in his home country for making Chinese traditional medicine products, Lusa says.

Last month the Macau News Agency reported that the International Lusophone Markets Business Association had agreed to help Guangzhou Pharmaceutical Group (Macau) International Development Co. Ltd tap lusophone markets.