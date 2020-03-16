Govt to invest in fishing in northernmost part of Cabo Verde

The Cabo Verdean government has a plan to invest 300,000 escudos (about US$3,000) in the fishing industry on Santo Antão, the northernmost island in the archipelago, Inforpress reports.

The Cabo Verdean state-run news agency says the money will be invested in new infrastructure and training in the Porto Novo district.

The report says the 300 or more fisherfolk there have been calling for a pier for landing fish, a fish market and tugboats, Inforpress says.

Last month the Cabo Verdean legislature approved a plan for a Chinese-backed maritime special economic zone on and around the neighbouring island of São Vicente, and the Portuguese news agency, Lusa, reported that the Cabo Verdean government expected the zone to have a big effect on the economy of Santo Antão.