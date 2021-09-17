Govt keeps up payments for northern Angolan power station

The government of Angola made a payment in recent days to the Chinese contractor building the Caculo Cabaça hydroelectric power station in the northeast of the country, to keep the contractor working, according to an official statement.

The written statement quotes Angolan President João Lourenço as saying so on Wednesday during a two-day visit to the northern province of Cuanza Norte, where he met the chief executive of the contractor.

Mr Lourenço said the project was giving Angolans jobs, and would greatly increase the amount of electricity his country could generate and distribute.

Separately, a report on Wednesday by the Angolan state-run news agency, Angop, identified the contractor as Chinese state-owned China Gezhouba Group Co. Ltd, and said the cost of the power station was US$4.5 billion.