Govt budget for Oporto Metro growth rises to 407.7 mln euros

The cabinet in Portugal has increased the sum the government will spend on expanding the metropolitan railway network in the northern city of Oporto by 137 million euros (about US$149.8 million) to 407.7 million euros, Lusa reports.

The Portuguese news agency says the government will allow the operator of the network, Metro do Porto, to spend the money on building a new railway line and extending one of the present lines.

The operator expects that by 2025 the addition of 6 km of railway line will increase the number of passengers the network carries daily by 10,000, Lusa says, without saying how many passengers use the network at present.

In January the Chinese government-run news agency, Xinhua, reported that Metro do Porto had contracted CRRC Tangshan Co. Ltd of China to supply rolling stock for the railway.