Governor wants closer ties between Guangxi, lusophone world

Governor Chen Wu of the southern Chinese autonomous region of Guangxi Zhuang hopes his region can make full use of Macao as a bridge between China and the Portuguese-speaking world, the Macao SAR Government says.

The government issued a written statement quoting Mr Chen as saying so when he and Macao Chief Executive Ho Iat Seng met on the southern Chinese island of Hainan.

Macao will keep on prompting cooperation by Guangxi and lusophone countries for development purposes, the statement quotes Mr Ho as saying.

The Macao SAR Government issued a second written statement quoting Governor Shen Yiqin of the southwestern Chinese province of Guizhou as thanking Mr Ho when they met on Hainan for the support of Macao for education projects in the Congjiang district of his province.

In June the Macao SAR Government quoted a Guizhou official, Li Jian, as saying said the projects in Congjiang included teaching of the Portuguese language.