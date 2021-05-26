Governor calls for Brazilian consulate in Sichuan

Governor Huang Qiang of the southwestern Chinese province of Sichuan would welcome the establishment of a Brazilian consulate in the province to increase Sino-Brazilian engagement, his government says.

A written statement issued by the Sichuan People’s Provincial Government quotes Mr Huang as saying so when he met Brazilian Ambassador to China Paulo Estivallet de Mesquita in the provincial capital, Chengdu.

Mr Huang spoke of the potential for exchanging tourists, and for industrial cooperation, especially in the aviation and logistics businesses.

He said he hoped to make arrangements to stimulate trade.

The statement quotes the ambassador as speaking of opportunities for cooperation in Chengdu and the Chongqing conurbation in Sichuan.

Brazil looks forward to closer Sino-Brazilian cooperation in countering COVID-19, and to greater bilateral engagement in the fields of trade, innovation, technology, culture and education, the provincial government statement quotes Mr Estivallet de Mesquita as saying.