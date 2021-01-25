Governments of Sichuan, Bissau agree on closer economic ties

The local governments of the southwestern Chinese province of Sichuan and Bissau, the capital city of Guiné-Bissau, have struck an agreement on economic engagement, the Sichuan Provincial People’s Government Foreign Affairs Office says.

The office announced in writing last week that the governments agreed to support companies and other institutions that engage in Sichuan-Bissau trade, or in the businesses of infrastructure, farming, forestry, healthcare and culture to the benefit of both places.

The announcement says Guinéan Prime Minister Nuno Gomes Nabiam called last August for greater cooperation by his country and Sichuan, and for more exchanges between them, and that the government of Sichuan responded by beginning negotiations under the auspices of the Chinese Belt and Road initiative.

The provincial government now has special relations with six places in Africa, with this being the first cooperation deal that Sichuan signs with a foreign local government this year, according to its announcement.