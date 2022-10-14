Goiânia receives more than 550 athletes for the 32nd Brazilian Kungfu Wushu Championship

Goiânia (GO) will receive more than 550 athletes from 20 states for the 32nd edition of the Brazilian Wushu Championship, a Chinese martial art known in the West as Kungfu. The competition will be held from October 13 to 15, at the Goiânia Arena gymnasium, with free admission to the public.

The event will bring together athletes from 6 to 79 years old to compete in the infant, juvenile, juvenile and adult categories of combat modalities (Sanda, Tuishou and Shuaijiao) and forms (Traditional Taolu and Sports).

The organization’s expectation is that Brazil will be an important engine for the growth of Wushu in the region. This will be the second time that Goiânia hosts the most important national event of the modality. The first was almost two decades ago, in 2003.

According to the latest census conducted by CBKW, there are around 220,000 practitioners in Brazil, 15,000 of whom are affiliated with state federations.