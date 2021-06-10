Globoplay documentary looks at vaccination drive in Wuhan

Brazilian video streaming service Globoplay has shown online a documentary about the effort to vaccinate the people of the central Chinese city of Wuhan against COVID-19 and so restore life there to normal, the China Daily reports.

The Chinese state-run newspaper says the video was the fifth in a series of documentaries called “The Vaccine Race”.

The report says the documentary was a joint production by Globoplay, an arm of Globo, the Brazilian television network; by Wuhan Broadcast & Television Station; and by a Brazilian doctoral student at Huazhong University of Science and Technology in Wuhan, whom it identifies only as Renato.

The China Daily quotes the student as saying Globoplay asked him in April to help make the documentary.