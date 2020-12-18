Gathering in Lisbon discusses Chinese SMEs in Europe

Representatives of Chinese, Portuguese and other European small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) attended online a conference arranged in Lisbon by the Portugal-China SMEs Chamber of Commerce and Chinese-owned Bison Bank of Portugal to consider the operations of Chinese SMEs in Europe, Xinhua reports.

The Chinese government-run news agency says those attending discussed the growth and effect of Chinese SMEs in Europe, the present state of Chinese businesses there, and the prospects for Chinese SMEs once the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

Portugal-China SMEs Chamber of Commerce Chairman Chow Y Ping said the chamber means to establish a fund to invest in developing SMEs, the report says.

His chamber plans to cooperate with other business chambers in Portugal and universities there in setting up an information exchange for Chinese SMEs in Portugal, SMEs elsewhere in Europe and SMEs in China, Xinhua quotes Mr Chow as saying.