Gaming enterprises in China sounding out Brazilian market

Chinese gaming companies are paying ever greater attention to Latin America, especially Brazil and Mexico, the China Daily reports, citing Wang Wei, general manager for Greater China of AppsFlyer Ltd, the San Francisco company that owns the AppsFlyer marketing analytics and attribution technology.

The Chinese state-run newspaper quotes Mr Wang as saying the trend towards expansion into Latin America was plain to see last year, and that more Chinese gaming companies mean to do more business there this year.

AppsFlyer recently revealed its latest analysis of the gaming app market, showing how the market varies from country to country and how gaming companies can adjust their marketing strategies to suit, the report says.

Over half the Chinese customers of AppsFlyer are gaming companies that are eager to grow abroad and which devote many resources to marketing there, the China Daily says.