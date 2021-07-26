Fund spurs Chinese investment in lusophone world

The Belt and Road Infrastructure Development Index Report 2021 shows that the China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Co-operation and Development Fund has spurred investment by Chinese companies in Portuguese-speaking markets, the Macao Trade and Investment Promotion Institute, or IPIM, says.

The document shows that the fund managers have focused on investment in infrastructure, clean energy and healthcare, according to a written statement issued by IPIM last Thursday.

IPIM says the document shows trade between Macao and lusophone countries has grown rapidly.

The contents were disclosed at the 12th International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum, held in Macao, IPIM says.

Its statement quotes China International Contractors Association Chairman Fang Qiuchen as telling a news conference that the document shows growth in demand for infrastructure is greatest in the lusophone world.