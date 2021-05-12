Fudan University workshop discusses Brazilian role in BRICS

Fudan University in the eastern Chinese city of Shanghai is holding today a workshop for young people to discuss the part Brazil plays in the bloc comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (the BRICS), the university says.

The workshop will be held in the Fudan University Center for BRICS Studies with a view to promoting academic research and instructing young people, the university announced in writing last week.

Fudan University Institute of International Studies Professor He Ping will preside over the workshop, and a senior researcher in BRICS and Latin American studies at the university, Wan Yu, will give a talk, the announcement says.

The workshop starts Fudan University Think-Tank Week, which is meant to promote exchanges and academic best practices, the university says.