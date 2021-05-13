Fresh exhibition space may be available in Macao in 2021

The exhibition hall in the China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Commercial and Trade Service Platform Complex in Macao may be ready for use later this year, according to an official announcement.

The Land, Public Works and Transport Bureau announced in writing that the hall will have 3,100 square metres of floor space.

The bureau says the hall will accommodate exhibitions to do with economic engagement between China and the lusophone world, or about the cultures and histories of lusophone countries, and that it will have a business service centre and an information centre.

The complex will also have a multipurpose hall containing 3,500 square metres of space for events of small or medium size, the bureau says.

The Land, Public Works and Transport Bureau says it invited on Tuesday bids to renovate the complex, which has 11,000 square metres of space on four floors.

The work is meant to begin in the third quarter of this year and take up to five months, the bureau says.